OFFICIAL: Ram Charan & Prashanth Neel team up for pan Indian film; Check out their epic PIC with Chiranjeevi

It is been a festival feast for Mega Powestar fans as Ram Charan is on a spree of announcing back to back movies on the occasion of Dusshera. Well, the big news is finally official. Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel are collaborating for a pan Indian film, which is yet to be titled. DVV Movies, who are bankrolling RRR movie is producing this pan Indian film as well.

Prashanth Neel met Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad and discussed about the project. The director shared an epic of the trio on social media and said it was dream come true to meet Chiranjeevi. The actor penned a note, which reads, "Met a legend, and another in the making. Thank you @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting chireenjavi garu @KChiruTweets was a childhood dream come true!@DVVMovies."

Ram Charan also shared photos and wrote, "A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over @prashanth_neel Hugging face @DVVMovies."

Prashanth Neel rose to crazy stardom with his movie KGF: Chapter 1, in 2018. He already working with two big Tollywood stars of pan Indian films- Salaar with Prabhas and #NTR30 with Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of RRR with Jr NTR and Acharya with Chiranjeevi. He has pan Indian film with director Shankar, a Telugu movie with director Gautam Tinnanuri and another pan Indian film with Prashanth Neel.