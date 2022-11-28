Official: Ram Charan teams up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana; Was the script first offered to Jr NTR?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for a Pan-India film under the direction of Shankar. Well, the actor has signed another exciting film and the official announcement for the same is out. Ram Charan has teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana who made his debut in Tollywood through the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The director has readied a powerful script with a universal appeal to make it a Pan-India entertainer. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Sharing the big news with his fans on social media. Ram Charan tweeted, "Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team."