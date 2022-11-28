Official: Ram Charan teams up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana; Was the script first offered to Jr NTR?
The script was first reportedly offered to Jr NTR. Buchi Babu Sana then pitched the same story to Ram Charan, who liked it and the rest is history.
Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for a Pan-India film under the direction of Shankar. Well, the actor has signed another exciting film and the official announcement for the same is out. Ram Charan has teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana who made his debut in Tollywood through the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
The director has readied a powerful script with a universal appeal to make it a Pan-India entertainer. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Sharing the big news with his fans on social media. Ram Charan tweeted, "Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team."
The script was first offered to Jr NTR?
The buzz is, Buchi Babu Sana first pitched the story to Jr NTR and the actor even gave his nod. However, he could not take it up due to his blocked dates for Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel's films. Buchi Babu Sana then offered the script to Ram Charan, who liked it and the rest is history. Interestingly, given his friendship with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan made sure to inform his RRR co-star before signing the film with Buchi Babu Sana.
Also Read| Director Ashwin Saravanan Interview: Collaboration with Nayanthara was much more rewarding the second time