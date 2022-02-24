OFFICIAL: Silambarasan TR is the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, flaunts his swag in new promo

As reported, Silambarasan is officially the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate. The actor has replaces Kamal Haasan after he quit due to work commitments. The makers took to Twitter and shared a promo video to introduce Simbu and it is a pure visual treat as he flaunts his swag & good looks.

Silambarasan can be seen in formal attire with a blazer, messy hair and a trimmed beard in the promo video. This reality will mark his debut on the big screen and fans can't wait to watch him. Sharing the video on Twitter, the OTT platform on which the reality shows stream, Disney + Hostar wrote, "#STRtheHostOfBBUltimate." In the teaser, Simbu can be seen getting ready to host the show and says, "Have you expected it (Simbu replacing Kamal)? Even I have not, let us meet."

After announcing on the weekend episode about quitting the show, Kamal Haasan also released a statement, where he mentioned that he has no option but to opt-out of the show as it has been impossible for him to shoot Bigg Boss Ultimate and his upcoming film Vikram. However, the actor also promised that he will be back as the show's host for the sixth season.

For unversed, in the recent episode, Vanitha Vijaykumar has walked out of the show. She revealed that she decided to walk out of the show considering her mental and physical health.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Simbu has wrapped up most part of the shoot of his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon.

