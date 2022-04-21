Official: Vijay Deverakonda attends the launch of his next with Shiva Nirvana, co-starring Samantha; PICS

Post enjoying a refreshing trip in Europe, Vijay Deverakonda has returned home to Hyderabad. Now, the actor was spotted at the launch of his next with Shiva Nirvana. Samantha will also star in the project alongside VD. Reports suggest that the project is set in the backdrop of Kashmir. It is further believed that the shoot for the movie will also start soon. Hridayam fame composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab will be providing the tunes for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's next.

Check out the picture below:

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda's next release will be Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming sports drama Liger, in which her will be seen as a kickboxer with a speech defect. This much-anticipated project is likely to reach the cinema halls on 25 August.

His another venture is also with Puri Jagannadh. Titled Jana Gana Mana, the drama is expected to be out on 3 August 2023.

