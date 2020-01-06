Official: Vijay’s Master to hit the big screens in April 2020

According to the makers of actor Vijay's next film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master, will hit the big screens in April 2020.

In an exciting revelation, Seven Screen Studio has acquired the theatrical rights of the upcoming movie of Vijay, Master. Seven Screen Studio took to Twitter recently and announced the news, while revealing that the film will hit the big screens in April 2020. It is to be noted that Seven Screen Studio has also acquired the theatrical rights of Vikram’s Cobra. It is being directed by Maanagaram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which went on floors in early October, is being shot over the past few days in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Majority of cast members including Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu are also in Shimoga to shoot their portions. Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu, Thalapathy 64 has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement to see the first look poster.

Meanwhile, in what can be termed as a piece of sweet news for both fans of Vijay and Lokesh, it is being speculated that they might join hands for one more movie post wrapping up Thalapathy 64. The reason being cited is that Thalapathy is mighty impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Munishkanth, who had appeared in the director's Maanagaram had also confirmed the same in an interview.

