OG 2: Pawan Kalyan starrer sequel’s animated promo to unveil on September 2? Here’s what we know

OG 2 (or They Call Him OG 2) is the much-awaited sequel to They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan. Now, reports suggest that the film's announcement promo is already in the works and may be released soon.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG 2 animated promo to release on September 2?

According to 123 Telugu, an animated video is currently being produced in Chennai and is expected to be unveiled on September 2, 2026, coinciding with Pawan Kalyan 's birthday. Reportedly, the presentation will serve as an announcement teaser, offering a glimpse into the sequel while revealing a few details about the project.

However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the same.

More details about They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG (or OG) stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG. A former samurai, OG arrives in India at a young age and becomes the protector of a businessman named Satyanarayana. As he rises to become a feared figure in Bombay, he is eventually forced into hiding for 10 years before returning in 1993 to settle scores with his rival, Omi Bhau.

The film explores the events that led OG into hiding, the origins of his rivalry with Omi Bhau, and how their conflict unfolds. Featuring Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist, the cast also includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics following its theatrical release and is currently available for streaming on Netflix. With the sequel having been officially confirmed, production is expected to begin in September 2026, according to reports.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh , directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and instills strong values in him. It centers on a tribal boy who grows up with unwavering courage and a strong moral compass, standing firm against powerful adversaries despite overwhelming odds.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, and Gautami in key roles.

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