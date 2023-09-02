OG Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan's never-seen-before action and gangster avatar is perfect birthday treat

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's OG unveiled a special glimpse video on his birthday. The film directed by Sujeeth, will feature the Powerstar in a never-before-seen avatar as a gangster. The actor's powerful screen presence and action avatar are sure to give you goosebumps. The makers of the film took to Twitter to share a glimpse video of OG. The video introduces PK as a hungry cheetah trying to hunt with the close-up of his intense gaze making fans go gaga. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the actor is performing action and reciting lines in Chinese. Along with Pawan Kalyan's, Arjun Das's voiceover and S Thaman's accompanying background music are top-notch as well.

Sharing the glimpse video as a perfect treat to fans on Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers wrote, "Choopu Gaani Visirithe Ora Kanta…. Death Quota Confirm Anta… #HungryCheetah #TheyCallHimOG." The teaser was released amid huge fanfare at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Hundreds of fans gathered in big numbers to witness this teaser that was launched by director Sujeeth and producer DVV Danayya.

Pawan Kalyan gives goosebumps with his gangster avatar in OG glimpse



About OG

The film marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth, who is known for his entertainer films like Run Raja Run and Saaho. OG also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist marking his debut in South Indian cinema. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Pawan Kalyan's new poster from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers also released a new poster from his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. With a rugged beard and his signature style in tow, Pawan Kalyan exudes charisma and power in a traditional look. The actor is reportedly playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Conceptualized and helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film features Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.