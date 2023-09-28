OG Stylish Star: Allu Arjun rocks London in classic black suit; See PICS

Allu Arjun is one of the most talented and stylish actors in the country at present. The National Award-winning actor is known for his suave and fashion statements both on and off the camera. His recent visit to London was no different.

Allu Arjun was recently spotted in London, donning an elegant black double-breasted suit, as he posed for the cameras. The all-black look brought about a classy vibe to the Pushpa actor, who topped the look off by adding a pair of shades.

Check out the posts below:

The actual reason for his visit is unknown, although it is speculated that the Bunny actor was in London on business related to his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this. It was announced earlier this month that Allu Arjun would be getting a statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London, making him the third South Indian actor after Prabhas and Mahesh Babu to achieve this feat.

On the work front

The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actor has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him, including the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. The action thriller film, helmed by Sukumar, is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil, Prakash Raj, and Sunil, among others, in prominent roles. The film will hit the silver screens on Independence Day next year and will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

The actor is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas, which will go on floors after Pushpa 2. This would be the duo’s fourth collaboration after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthi, and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Additionally, Allu Arjun was recently spotted in Mumbai, where he met director Atlee, increasing the chances of a possible collaboration between the two in the coming days.

