OG Twitter Review: Is Pawan Kalyan starrer a hit or flop? Check 11 tweets to see what audience has to say

It is a big day for all Pawan Kalyan fans, as his film, They Call Him OG, has been released. Social media is buzzing with reviews, and fans cannot stop gushing over the star. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. If you are wondering whether to watch this action drama, keep scrolling to read the Twitter and celebrity reviews.

Here’s what netizens have to say about Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG

One of the fans wrote, “Goosebumps interval Beng!” with a lot of fire emojis. Another wrote, “Story-wise, it’s an average flick with a gangsta background of hero’s revenge and And oka Euphoria and Elevations aithe Peaks. SCU Choice is an Epic. And aa Japanese Connectivity is PEAK. Surely a hit bomma but one-time watchable! 2.5/5.”

“#TheyCallHimOG is the example why a star hero should be directed by his fan once. Kalyan Babai shines in every frame.” Another fan wrote, “Ee type Cinema #PawanKalyan inka Life la theeyadu..Just Go and Celebrate him in Theatres #OG Celebs review Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG," wrote another.

Celeb reviews of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG

Several big stars from the South film industry have taken to their social media to review Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG. Varun Konidela shared the poster of the film featuring Kalyan and wrote, “No words to express! Pure bliss to watch. Powerstar unleash on screen! Make way everyone, the Original Gangster is here!!! OG!!!!” He shared this with a couple of fire and red heart emojis. Nikhil Siddhartha, in his review, wrote, “Absolutely enjoyed #OG last night's premiere show…A super stylish power star @pawankalyan garu, electrifying action episodes, exhilarating music, with several goosebumps high scenes. Congrats to the whole team of OG for the success.”

Arjun Das shared on his X handle and shared a long note. In the note he wrote, “In future, in any movie of yours, whether it’s a voice over or even if I’m there for a minute or I’m somewhere behind you in the background kept in out of focus, I will be happy to do it for you. The only other person I have said this to is Lokesh. Sir, if you call me, I’ll be there! Hope you all have an absolute blast watching OG in theatres! Love Arjun.”

With Emraan Hashmi playing the central villain, the film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Sujeeth, OG has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli.

