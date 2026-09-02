OG Universe: Pawan Kalyan starrer actioner explores Indian-origin Samurai tale with western twist in new promo

OG or They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, was released in theatres in 2025, with the stylish action thriller becoming a fan favorite. After the movie ended with a hint at a sequel or prequel, it seems the makers are now set to explore a Samurai-themed universe with Indian origins and a Western presentation.

OG Universe Promo

As Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 55th birthday, the makers of OG have unveiled a promo announcing the cinematic universe. The animated promo features Pawan Kalyan in a Samurai look, with hints at the next instalment as it seeks to interlace history with the tagline, “Samurai Reimei, Yakuza Mekai” (Samurai Dawn, Yakuza Hell).

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With the new animated promo, the OG Universe also introduces a new theme track for OG, composed by Thaman S, serving as a fusion of Asian and Western musical nuances.

More about They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG (or OG) , starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, aka OG, a former Samurai who arrives in India at a young age and becomes the protector of businessman Satyanarayana. As OG rises to become a feared figure in Bombay, he is eventually forced into hiding for 10 years before returning in 1993 to settle scores with his rival, Omi Bhau.

The film explores the circumstances that forced OG into hiding, the origins of his rivalry with Omi Bhau, and how their conflict unfolds. Featuring Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics following its theatrical release and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Initially, it was reported that work on OG’s next instalment would begin by September 2026. However, as the actor is undergoing treatment, the project may be pushed further ahead.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh , directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows a man who is inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and instils strong values in him. The story centers on a tribal boy who grows up with unwavering courage and a strong moral compass, standing firm against powerful adversaries despite overwhelming odds.

Alongside PSPK, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, Gautami, and others in key roles.

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