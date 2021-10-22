Oh Manapenne! Movie Review: As delightful and charming as the original with noteworthy performances

Title: Oh Manapenne!

Director: Kaarthikk Sundar

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Tamil film Oh Manapenne! slipped its theatrical release and has released on Disney+Hotstar today. Starring Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles, this film is the official Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster film Pellichoopulu starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. The remake film is directed by Kaarthikk Sundar and here's the review.

An easy-going and carefree young man Karthik (Harish Kalyan) goes to 'see' an independent young woman Shruthi (Priya Bhavani Shankar) for his bride. Later, in the middle of the 'seeing' they realise that their identities were mistaken. Well soon, they identify each other as good business partners and later they decide to become life partners as well. But how well does this happen is what the story of all about.

Shruti, an ambitious MBA gold medallist, and is equally honest about her disinterest in getting married as she has her sights set on higher studies in Australia. Karthik is an engineering graduate who has no interest in that field and always wants to be responsibility-free. In one of the alliances he sees, he even agrees to take dowry so that he can lead a comfortable life. People with two different mind sets and ideas come together to work on one idea that ends up working great.

This film is a new one. In other words, the story isn't new because Pellichoopulu was a huge hit. All that the director had to do was pick the perfect cast and make them perform well. Kaarthikk Sundar has done that job perfectly. Harish Kalyan is a bankable actor and he proved his mettle with a lot of his films and performances. In this film, his performance was fresh and nice. Priya Bhavani Shankar never fails impressing the audiences. Her charm and on screen presence are a visual delight. On the performance front too, she has done a good job.

This film is definitely a faithful remake and supporting characters in the film have done their best. But director Sundar chose not to copy-paste the scenes, and he picked some popular scenes and shot them in his style.

Dialogues by Deepak Sundarrajan need a special mention. He made sure there is a bit of sadness in Shruti because of how her father behaves with her.

Cinematography by Krishnan Vasant and the sparkling score by Vishal Chandrashekhar add on to the film's warmth. On the whole, this worthy remake that is as charming and delightful as its original.

