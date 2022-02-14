Oh My Aadhya: Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand's chemistry looks promising in romantic track from Aadavallu Me

This Valentine’s Day, the makers of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu have released the second track featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand. The romantic number titled Oh My Aadhya has lead actors showing their sizzling moves and electrifying chemistry. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtracks for the song, while Yazin Nizar has lent the voice.

The much-awaited film helmed by Tirumala Kishore will be out in theatres from 25 February. Financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner, the film marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with both Rashmika Mandanna and Tirumala Kishore.

Check out the song below:

It is believed that Sharwanand will play the boy next door in the film and Rashmika Mandanna will do another meaty character for Tirumala Kishore directorial. The film is also said to enjoy strong female characters which will be essayed by Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi, along with others.

Sujith Sarang has done the cinematography for Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. It remains to be seen if Rashmika Mandanna is able to deliver a consecutive hit after Allu Arjun co-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

The Pushpa star is also gearing up for her debut in Bollywood with 2 big-budget projects. The actress will star in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. Her first B-town film will be alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Her second Hindi film includes Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. The film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

