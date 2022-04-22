Oh My Dog to Ghani: Latest South films to watch this weekend on OTT

It is time to snuggle in your comfy blanket and watch movies. The best part of the weekend is here and we have got you covered with a list of movies you can bookmark and watch with your friends, family and partner. This week has seen the release of a wide range of films in the south in various genres. From heartwarming movies like Oh My Dog to intense sports film Ghani, here are a few movies that were released on OTT platforms and you can watch. Check it out:

Oh My Dog

When three generations of actors come together for a film, you know it's going to rekindle nostalgia. With Oh My Dog, veteran actor Vijaykumar, his son Arun Vijay and his grandson Arnav Vijay, Oh My Dog is an adorable film that suffers from predictability. If you are a dog lover, you are in for a treat with the perfect watch, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Antakshari

If you love watching content-oriented movies, then Antakshari is the one for you. Directed by Vipin Das and Presented by Drishyam franchise director Jeethu Joesph, the film stars Sajju Kurup in the lead role. It revolves around a police inspector (Saiju Kurup), and his peculiar interest toward the musical game of Antakshari. It is currently available for watching on Sony LIV.

Ghani

Telugu film Ghani starring Varun Tej will release on the OTT platform, Aha on 22 April. Although the film performed poorly at the box office, the actor's transformation for the role of an aspiring boxer with a talented cast of Suniel Shetty and Upendra is worth the time.

Selfie

Music composer and actor GV Prakash's Tamil film Selfie promises power-packed performances that will leave you in awe as it also stars popular director Gautham Menon in the lead role. The story about a college-going youth bustling an underground college admissions racket in Chennai will refresh your fond memories. The film is currently streaming on Aha Tamil.

Taanakkaran

Vikram Prabhu's Tamil film Taanakkaran, directed by Thamizh, hit the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, the film is said to be based on real-life events that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1997. Audiences hailed the storyline, which is said to be hard-hitting, honest and an eye-opener, so do not miss watching this weekend.

Well, that's not it, if you are a movie buff and keep scrolling all day about what to watch, we have got you covered with more movies. Last week many new movies were released and they surely deserve a watch. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Mammotty's Bheeshma Parvam on Disney+ Hotstar, Tovino Thomas' Nardan on Amazon Prime Video, Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu on Sony LIV.

Happy weekend and watching!

Also Read: Sarapatta Parambarai, Ghani to Liger: Here's how boxing became an integral part of sports genre in South films