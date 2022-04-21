Oh My Dog Movie Review: The emotional journey of little Arnav and puppy will melt you heart

Cast: Vijay Kumar, Arun Vijay, and Arnav Vijay

Director: Sariv Shanmugan

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Arun Vijay is back with a film after a long time and this time, he comes with a pack of surprises called Arnav Vijay. His recent flick Oh My Dog was released on Amazon Prime Video today and has opened to mixed responses from the audiences.

Oh, My Dog opens with a man called Fernanado (Vinay Rai). He is a rich dog owner and breeds the best of dogs. Consistently, his dogs have been winning dog shows back to back and are just a step away from creating a world record. On one fine day, he decides to kill a puppy as it was born visually impaired. But the smart dog manages to escape from it. Little Arjun (Arnav Vijay) finds him and raises him. This decision later comes back to bite Fernando at one of the dog shows.

The screenplay of Oh My Dog is ok. It has too many good intentions towards animals, dogs especially and it gets registered into your brain right in the first few minutes. Arjun, the little soul of the film, by nature, is a kind a compassionate child who enjoys every part of nature. Also, he just loves dogs. The film establishes that disabilities are natural and shouldn't be mocked. Watching Arjun bond with the puppy Simba (Siberian Husky) is a real treat for dog lovers.

The plot of the film is completely unpredictable. The audiences already know that this cute puppy, which is rescued at the beginning of the plot is going to win the hearts at the end of the film. The story has so many interesting and unexpected twists and it keeps you going on and on.

Coming to the performances, Arnav Vijay’s debut performance is worth appreciation. The kind of performance he has given, that too for someone of his age, is just mind-blowing. However, the sequences involving the Husky, Simba, keep us engaged.

Arun Vijay's character sketch and his flashback sequences are definitely interesting. He carries the role with ease as he always does. Mahima Nambiar, too, does a decent job as his wife. Veteran actor Vijayakumar, who plays Arjun's grandfather Shanmugam, has performed well in a supportive role.

The background score by Nivas K Prasanna elevates every possible scene and the music will make you take a dip in the emotional scenes. Director Sarov Shanmugan has done a decent job as a director. He picked up a good story that can easily win any heart. It is quite good to see films being made on the emotional attachment of humans with their pets. Such films are very much-needed.

On the whole, Oh My Dog is worth watching this week with your family.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Suriya casts Arun Vijay's 10-year-old son Arnav in his production film Oh My Dog