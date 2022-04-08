Oh My Dog Teaser Out: Arun Vijay’s next is a magical tale about a kid and his pet

As Arun Vijay’s family entertainer Oh My Dog gears up for an OTT release on 21 April, the makers have dropped the teaser of the project financed by Jyotika-Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Penned and helmed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film features young debutant Arnav Vijay, along with Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

The drama follows the life of a young kid (Arnav Vijay) and his pet pup called Simba. Arnav’s dad, Arun Vijay plays his father on-screen as well and Vijay Kumar is his grandfather. The teaser gives us an insight into the life of this happy-go-lucky family, which warmly welcomes this furry friend into their lives. What will be the result of this new addition makes the gripping story of the film.

Check out the teaser below:

Talking about Oh My Dog, the Arun Vijay was quoted saying, “When I heard the script for the first time I realized that it was a one-of-a-kind script. The script had a lot of emotions in it and was not just plainly an entertainer. The sentimental bond between the pet and the kid, and the father and son are woven together beautifully. I think after a long gap, a full-length children’s film is being produced where all kids get to rejoice. I believe that Arnav is very lucky to be a part of this film.”

Nivas Prasanna has composed the tunes for this forthcoming venture and cinematography has been handled by Gopinath. The flick will release in Tamil and Telugu across India in over 240 countries and territories.

