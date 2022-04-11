Oh My Dog Trailer: Arun Vijay’s family entertainer is a heart-wrenching tale of a boy & his furry best friend

Arun Vijay’s upcoming family entertainer, Oh My Dog is a treat for all the dog lovers. Before the film gets an OTT release on 21 April, the makers have dropped the trailer of the project. Written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the emotional drama brings three generations of a family on-screen. The real-life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay are sharing screen space for the first time.

Oh My Dog narrates the emotional story of a kid Arjun (Arnav Vijay) and his pup Simba, who share an inseparable bond and end up winning hearts everywhere they go. Will their friendship be able to stand the test of time?

Check out the trailer below:

Speaking about this much-anticipated movie, actor, and founder of 2D Entertainment, Suriya was quoted saying, “Oh My Dog is a beautiful story throwing light on the friendship between man and his best friend along with touching upon important values of unconditional love, friendship, and kindness. It’s a film that every family should watch together, especially kids and pet lovers. An emotionally engaging tale like this deserves to travel far and wide, and we are glad that it's premiering globally on Prime Video, all set to entertain children this summer”.



Backed by Jyotika-Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the film’s cast also includes Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. Oh My Dog has been co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies and its music has been provided by composer Nivas Prasanna. Gopinath has looked after the cinematography. The film is part of the 4-film deal between the OTT platform and 2D Entertainment.

