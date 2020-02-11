Oh My Kadavule: Ashok Selvan says the film will leave the audiences with a smile

The film Oh My Kadavule will see south actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead.

The upcoming film, Oh My Kadavule is helmed by debutant director Ashwath Marimuthu. The film will see south actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead. The film is expected to be a romantic comedy. The lead actor Ashok Selvan reportedly said during in an interview that the fans and audience will have a smile on their faces after watching the film. The actor also said that it is an emotional moment for him and his family as the film nears its release. The leading star Ashok Selvan also added that he wanted to thank his sister, Abhinaya and producer Dilli Babu for being very positive and supportive from the point when the film was decided on.

The south actor Selvan, also, star Vani Bhojan in a crucial role. The Oh My Kadavule actor Ashok Selvan does not fail to mention that the film will be a very engaging film for the film audience and fans who are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. The Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh is slated to hit the silver screen on February 14, on the eve of Valentine's Day. Interestingly, the film will also star the Super Deluxe actor makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role.

The fans audience members are very intrigued about Vijay Sethupathi's role in the southern drama. The south drama, titled Oh My Kadavule is backed by Abinaya Selvam and actor Ashok Selvan under the banner, Happy High Pictures.

