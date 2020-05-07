Oh My Kadavule helmed by director Ashwath Marimuthu to have a Hindi remake? Find Out

Now, the exciting news of the film getting a Hindi remake has got the fans very curious about the actors who will be playing the lead characters.

The southern drama, Oh My Kadavule will reportedly have a Hindi remake. The film featured actors like Ashok Selvan and Rithika Singh in the lead. This film also featured actress Vani Bhojan. Previously, it was reported that romance drama Oh My Kadavule will be remade in Telugu. But, now the latest news reports suggest that the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial will also be made in Hindi. This news has got fans and film audiences very excited. The south director Ashwath Marimuthu made his directorial debut with the romance drama Oh My Kadavule.

Now, the exciting news of the film getting a Hindi remake has got the fans very curious about the actors who will be playing the lead characters. The Ashwath Marimuthu film had managed to gather a thundering response from the fans and critics alike. News reports also state that the director has already kick-started work on the Telugu remake of the Ashok Selvan and Rithika Singh starrer. There is no update about the Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule, but the fans and film audiences are hoping to get an update very soon.

The makers of the Ashwath Marimuthu film will be remaking the hit film in Hindi as well, to reach out to a larger audience. The latest news update about Ashwath Marimuthu suggests that the director is also working on another Tamil venture. Marimuthu has reportedly completed the work on the film's scripting process. Now, all eyes are on the Telugu and Hindi remake of Oh My Kadavule.

