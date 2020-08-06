Oh My Kadavule to Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: Five films of debutants that took Kollywood to another level

Here are five must-watch Tamil films from the recent times directed by debutant filmmakers that have set a new standard to Kollywood cinema.

When it comes to movies by Kollywood debutant directors, these filmmakers have been received well by the audience. Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, two films that were shining bright at the Box Office were directed by debutant directors. Recently, it was announced that Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, is getting a special screening at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto. Here are five must-watch Tamil films that have set a new standard to Kollywood cinema.

Oh My Kadavule

It will be safe to say that romantic comedy genre has been trending in Kollywood. Oh My Kadavule, which is also a romantic comedy was released in theatres on this year’s Valentine's Day and it marked the directorial debut of newcomer Ashwath Marimuthu. Oh My Kadavule has Ashok Selvan and Irudhi Suttru actress Ritika Singh playing the lead roles with popular television star Vani Bhojan in a key supporting role. The film also has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo. Sha Ra, MS Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak have also played prominent roles in Oh My Kadavule, which is a joint venture of Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures.

Pariyerum Perumal

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Pariyerum Perumal was produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. The film shows an aspiring student from the lower-cast, whose only ambition is to become a lawyer. The film shows the harsh reality of honour killing, and how a lower caste person is being treated in educational institutes even today. The film was lauded by fans and critics alike. After Pariyerum Perumal, Mari Selvaraj bagged to direct Dhanush’s film Karnan, which is expected to be directed after the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu

It will be fair to say that Director Pa Ranjith has an eye for choosing quality films for production that are rich in content. While his Pariyerum Perumal acquired national attention last year, this year, it is undoubtedly Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu aka Gundu, directed by Athiyan Athirai. The film has Attakathi Dinesh, Kayal Anandhi and Ramadoss (Munishkanth) in the lead roles and it addressed a lot of pressing issues in the society. It was released in December 2019 and received overwhelming reviews from critics and audience alike.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, a romance drama, was directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy and it had Dulquer Salmaan as the lead actor. Ritu Varma was the female lead. The film also starred Rakshan and Niranjani Agathiyan and Gautham Vasudev Menon was seen playing a pivotal role. The film was released in Telugu too as Kanulu Kanulanu Dhochayante. The film revolved around four high tech scammers and their plans to rob wealthy people of their money and high-end gadgets.

Irumbu Thirai

Directed by PS Mithran, Irumbu Thirai was a sci-fi which was a huge blockbuster when it was released. Starring Vishal as the lead actor, the film has Action King Arjun as the main antagonist. The film was about cybercrimes and how the internet can be used by anyone to steal people’s personal data and manipulate them with it.

