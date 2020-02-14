Oh My Kadavule: Makers release sneak peek video featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Ramesh Thilak and Ashok Selvan

A sneak peek of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Oh My Kadavule was released by the makers on the day of its release.

It will be safe to say that romantic comedy genre has been trending in Kollywood. Oh My Kadavule, which is also a romantic comedy was released in theatres today as a Valentine's Day treat for fans and it also marks the directorial debut of newcomer Ashwath Marimuthu. Oh My Kadavule has Ashok Selvan and Irudhi Suttru actress Ritika Singh playing the lead roles with popular television star Vani Bhojan in a key supporting role.

The film also has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a major supporting role. Sha Ra, MS Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak have also played prominent roles in Oh My Kadavule, which is a joint venture of Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures. The film’s music was composed by Leon James while Meyatha Maan famed Vidhu Ayyanna cranking the camera. With Oh My Kadavule hitting the big screens on Valentine’s Day, the makers have released a sneak peek video.

What we see in the video is Vijay Sethupathi and Ramesh Thilak who appears to be offering relationship advice to Ashok Selvan, as he narrates his story on agreeing to marry his childhood friend, Ritika Singh just because she asked if they both could marry. As he starts to list out the problems that he faced for agreeing to marry his friend, Vijay Sethupathi questions what could go wrong in it. Watch the sneak peek here:

