Oh My Kadavule OTT release: Here's where to watch Ashok Selvan starrer romantic fantasy film online

Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan as the main lead, hit the big screens back in 2020. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie was a success and was even remade in other languages following its release. If you like to watch romantic films, then continue reading to know where to watch this movie online.

Where to watch Oh My Kadavule

Oh My Kadavule is currently streaming on the Simply South app. However, the movie is not available to watch in India. Fortunately, Indian viewers can watch it on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Oh My Kadavule

Arjun, Anu, and Mani have been best friends since childhood. When Anu's father searches for a groom, she impulsively asks Arjun to marry her. He agrees, but their marriage lacks love. A year later, they file for divorce. At court, a mysterious man predicts events that come true and reveals himself as God before offering Arjun a second chance with a magical ticket.

This time, Arjun rejects Anu’s proposal and follows his passion for acting. He grows closer to Meera, his childhood crush. However, he slowly realizes Anu’s love and sacrifices. Determined to set things right, he reunites Meera with her ex. Meanwhile, Anu prepares to marry someone else.

On her wedding day, she confesses her love, but Arjun hesitates, fearing past mistakes. When he reveals his secret, he loses his second chance and dies. Miraculously, he wakes up in the present. Seizing the moment, he confesses his love, and Anu accepts.

Cast and crew of Oh My Kadavule

Oh My Kadavule is a romantic fantasy film directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu. Produced by G. Dilli Babu, Ashok Selvan, and Abinaya Selvam, the film stars Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, and Vani Bhojan in lead roles. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi plays an extended cameo. The film features cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, editing by Boopathi Selvaraj, and music composed by Leon James.