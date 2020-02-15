Oh My Kadavule star Ashok Selvan OPENS UP on working experience with Vijay Sethupathi

Oh My Kadavule star Ashok Selvan said in an interview that Vijay Sethupathi did not even read the script to accept the movie.

Romcom Oh My Kadavule hit the big screens yesterday as Valentine's Day treat for fans and it also marked the directorial debut of newcomer Ashwath Marimuthu. The film has Ashok Selvan and Irudhi Suttru actress Ritika Singh playing the lead roles with popular television star Vani Bhojan in a key supporting role. While South star Vijay Sethupathi played an important supporting role, Sha Ra, MS Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak have also played prominent roles in Oh My Kadavule.

Talking about his co star, Ashok Selvan said in an interview with The Indian Express that Vijay Sethupathi did not even read the script to accept the role. He was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, “Though I knew Vijay Sethupathi anna from Soodhu Kavvum days, I was apprehensive to approach him for my film. I knew it was a huge favour, but he immediately obliged to play an extended cameo. Ashwath had written the role only having Sethu anna in mind. Even before asking for the story, he said ‘yes’, and that meant a lot to me”

The film is a joint venture of Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures. Leon James composed music for the film while Meyatha Maan famed Vidhu Ayyanna cranked the camera. The makers released a sneak peek video of the film, which featured Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan and Ramesh Thilak.

Credits :Indian Express

Read More