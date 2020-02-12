Oh My Kadavule: Vani Bhojan says the film will always be close to her heart forever

The stunning diva, Vani Bhojan who had ruled the hearts on small screen, is looking to create the same magic on the silver screen with Oh My Kadavule.

The stunning actress Vani Bhojan will be marking her debut with the south romantic drama, Oh My Kadavule said during an interview that the film will always be very close to her heart. The film Oh My Kadavule is the film that will mark her debut on the big screen. The south flick, will feature, south actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead. The lead actor Ashok Selvan recently said in an interview that the romantic drama will leave the fans and film audience with a smile on their faces.

The stunning diva, Vani Bhojan who had ruled the hearts on small screen, is looking to create the same magic on the silver screen. The film Oh My Kadavule will hit the theatres on the eve of Valentine's Day, 14th February. The lead star Ashok Selvan also said that he wants to thank his sister, Abhinaya and the producer of the film Dilli Babu for being supportive and helpful since the time when the film was launched. The south star Ashok Selvan will be seen in a unique and funky role. The Oh My Kadavule actor Selvan also mentions that the film will entertain the fans and audience in every way possible.

The film, will also star the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role. The makers have not yet revealed the character that the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi will be playing. The south megastar, Vijay Sethupathi, is currently busy with his high anticiapted film, Master. The film, will see Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

