Oh..! Sukumari Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh’s romantic comedy

Oh..! Sukumari is a romantic comedy starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The film was released in theaters on July 17, 2026. If you're planning to watch it this week, here's what netizens have to say about it.

Oh..! Sukumari Twitter Review

One social media user described Oh..! Sukumari as a fresh and innovative film, adding that Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh shared excellent on-screen chemistry. The user also praised the emotional scenes, particularly the pre-climax sequence and the climax twist, calling them the film's highlights.

Another viewer said that the emotional journey between the lead pair was highly engaging, especially during the scenes where they reunited. The user praised the performances of Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh, stating that they elevated the film while also appreciating the balanced blend of family emotions, brotherhood, and romance.

A third user shared that Oh..! Sukumari was among the best family entertainers in recent times. The viewer highlighted the emotional pre-interval sequence, commended Aishwarya Rajesh's performance, recommended watching the film in theaters with family, and gave it a rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Another netizen described Oh..! Sukumari as an enjoyable blend of comedy and emotion. The user said Thiruveer's comedy worked well, Aishwarya Rajesh's performance was a major strength, the emotional moments connected effectively, and the climax twist left a strong impression.

Here are the reactions:

Oh..! Sukumari follows Yadagiri, an aspiring rural leader who races to marry and have a male heir after learning that his grandfather's Rs 80 crore fortune will go to the first grandson to do so. He falls in love with Daamini, only to discover after their wedding that she has a rare condition that causes anyone who touches her skin to receive a painful electric shock.

As family pressure, village rivalries, and the inheritance dispute intensify, Yadagiri must choose between his ambition and his growing love for Daamini.

Alongside Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh , the film also stars Srinivas Gavireddy, Muralidhar Goud, Jhansi, and others in key roles. Directed by debutant Bharat Dharshan, the film features music and background score composed by Bharath Manchiraju.

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