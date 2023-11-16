Oka Madi: Third Telugu single from Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Nakshathram is a soulful love ballad

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film Dhruva Nakshathram has been a highly anticipated film for quite some time now. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer has been in production for over seven years now and is finally slated to hit the theaters on November 24.

As the release date approaches, the hype surrounding the film is only increasing, and the makers have kept themselves busy with the promotions of the film. In the latest update, the Telugu version of the song Oru Manam, titled Oka Madi, has been released by the makers. The song is a heartwarming conversation between Chiyaan Vikram’s character, John, and Ritu Varma’s character Anupama.

Watch the Dhruva Nakshathram song Oka Madi below:

More about the song Oka Madi

Oka Madi is a profound proclamation of love between the two characters. The song starts with the feelings that Vikram’s character, John, feels when he comes across and gets to know Ritu Varma’s character. Later, her point of view has also been talked about in the song. Oka Madi is the Telugu version of the song Oru Manam, which was the first single to be released in Tamil, which came out in 2020.

The song has been composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the lyrics are written by Rakendu Mouli. Karthik and Swetha Mohan have rendered their voices for the song. Prior to Oka Madi, two other songs have been released, Kariche Kalle, and His Name is John. Both the songs have been received well by the audience.

What we know about Dhruva Nakshathram

As mentioned, Dhruva Nakshathram has been in the making for almost seven years now. The film can be considered as Gautham Vasudev Menon’s dream project. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R. Parthiban, Arjun Das, and many more, apart from the two lead actors.

The film is touted to be a spy action film, following the tales of a secret agent group named The Basement. In a recent interview, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that he has left many loose ends on purpose in the film, which would be talked about in the sequels of the film. The film has been bankrolled by GVM under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera for the film, with additional camera work being done by Jomon T John.

