Oka Manasu actress Niharika Konidela to tie the knot next year? Here's what father Nagendra Babu has to say

Niharika Konidela may tie the knot soon next year, reveals her father Nagendra Babu. He has also spilled the beans about Varun Tej's marriage.

Niharika Konidela who made her debut with the movie Oka Manasu back in 2016 has been currently hogging the limelight for an entirely different reason – marriage. Yes, that’s right. A few days back, there were rumors that the actress is going to tie the knot with Baahubali star Prabhas but she refuted them later on. Now, her father Nagendra Babu has finally spilled the beans about her marriage in a recent media interaction. Not only that, but he also spoke about Varun Tej’s wedding plans.

Naga Babu, as he is fondly called by fans, has revealed that Niharika’s marriage may happen as early as next year. The Kauravudu actor has said that currently, they have been looking for suitable matches. Moreover, he has also stated that her marriage will take place either in March or April. The biggest revelation made by the actor is regarding Varun Tej’s marriage. He has talked about planning the latter’s marriage plans too.

In Naga Babu’s words, he will be completely free after performing Niharika and Varun Tej’s marriages. On the work front, Niharika Konidela was last seen in the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which she portrayed the role of Bhagyam. She will next be seen alongside Ashok Selvan in a Tamil movie. Talking about Varun Tej, he was last seen in the movie Gaddalakonda Ganesh that was released last year. It also features Pooja Hegde, Mirnalini Ravi, and Atharvaa in the lead roles. He will next feature in a sports drama soon.

