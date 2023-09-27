Oka Manasu star Niharika Konidela grooves to Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; WATCH

Actress-producer, Niharika Konidela recently treated her fans and followers to a delightful video on social media that has been causing quite a buzz.

The Oka Manasu actress shared a post where she was seen dancing to the trending tune of Chaleya, the super hit song from Jawan. The dancing skills of the Suryakantham actress are noteworthy. Niharika flawlessly blended into the catchy tune, hitting every hook step with precision, and her infectious energy was palpable. She nailed it just right!

About Niharika Konidela and her illustrious family

Known for her acting skills and charming screen presence, this beautiful actress with an infectious smile never fails to amaze us with her talents. The Happy Wedding actress is the daughter of Naga Babu Konidela and the sister of talented actor Varun Tej Konidela. She is also the niece of seasoned actors Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi and the cousin of acclaimed actors like Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Hence, she hails from a robust family background and was born to be an artist.

The Chaleya magic prevails

Chaleya from the blockbuster movie Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and more is a peppy and rhythmic number by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao that has become a sensation among the audiences. It has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across the country with its foot-tapping beats and catchy lyrics. Niharika’s dance performance on this trending tune has only added to the song's popularity, and fans have been quick to praise her incredible dancing skills. Niharika’s wit reflected in her caption game as she playfully acknowledged that she might be late to hop on to this trend. The caption read, “I hope this is still in trend!” we should do more dances! @s.p.kay”. The actress also tagged her friend in the post who accompanied her with the hook steps.

On the work front

In her career, Niharika Konidela recently made an appearance in the Disney Hotstar web series, Dead Pixels alongside Akshay Lagusani, under the direction of Aditya Mandala.

