Oke Oka Jeevitham: Sharwanand, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni and Amala pose for perfect PICS at screening

Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, and Amala Akkineni's film Oke Oka Jeevitham is gearing up for grand release in two days. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a screening event in Hyderabad, which was attended by the cast and a few celebs including Nagarjuna and Akhil Akkineni. As Amala, the wife of Nagarjuna and the mom of Akhil, is playing a crucial role in the film, they came to support her.

Nagarjuna and Akhil Akkineni also posed for a perfect pic with Amala and Sharwanand at the screening event in Hyderabad. Nag and Amala look amazing together as they got clicked at the screening.

Take a look at the pics here:

The much-awaited trailer of Sharwanand's 30th film 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' was released a few days ago. Written and directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham highlights the mother-son bond. The story of the film is about a young and aspiring musician who has big dreams. But a personal loss makes him lead a soulless life.

Amala Akkineni plays the role of Sharwanand’s mother. Ritu Varma will be seen as his love interest, whereas Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi play key roles. Bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie has cinematography by Sujith Sarang, and music by Jakes Bejoy, while director Tharun Bhascker has also written the dialogues.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay fans get into an ugly war on Twitter