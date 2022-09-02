Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma's film promises an intriguing, emotional time travel story

The much-awaited trailer of Sharwanand's 30th film 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is out. Written and directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham highlights the mother-son bond. The story of the film is about a young and aspiring musician who has big dreams. But a personal loss makes him lead a soulless life.

Ritu Varma plays Sharwanand's girlfriend in the film who supports him. At one point, life gives him another chance, in the form of a scientist (Nasser) who discovers a time machine which takes him on an emotional, tragedic journey. How he utilized the second chance forms the crux of the story. Amala Akkineni as Sharwanand’s mother is incredible. Ritu Varma sports a cool look, wherein Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are the other big assets.

Check out the trailer below:

Producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures are backing the project. Sujith Sarang has handled the camera, whereas Jakes Bejoy's background score syncs well. Sreejith Sarang is the editor.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is releasing in theatres on September 9th. The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as 'Kanam'.

Also Read| Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Dileep for her Malayalam debut film