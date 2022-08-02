Okkadu: Mahesh Babu fans celebrate again like a festival in theatres as the film is re-released

Mahesh Babu's Okkadu, one of the highest-grossing Telugu films ever, was re-released yesterday at a few selected theatres in domestic and as well as international markets. The shows in Rajahmundry were houseful yesterday and MB fans were seen celebrating the film no less like a festival. The videos of fans going berserk on Mahesh Babu's entry scene in the film have surfaced on social media.

Director-producer MS Raju recently announced that special fan shows for Okkadu will be screened in theatres, also to celebrate the actor's birthday which is on August 9. Okkadu was released in 2003 and the film managed to break many records. Directed by Gunasehkar, the romantic-action film was remade in Tamil starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead. The remake version also turned out to be a huge hit.

This Mahesh Babu starrer is about a Kabaddi player Ajay Varma who visits Kurnool for a state-level tournament, to save Swapna, played by Bhumika Chawla, from being forced to marry a brutal factionist.

Meanwhile, check out videos of how fans are celebrating Okkadu in cinemas again:

After the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu has taken a long break and is spending enough time with his family. The superstar will soon kickstart shooting for his next, tentatively titled 'SSMB 28'. The film will hit theatres in the summer of 2023. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the upcoming action drama has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

MB will also make a big Pan India debut with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The makers of the film are exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu exclusively told Pinkvilla, "There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film."

