'Older & wiser' Samantha Ruth Prabhu blesses our feed with her radiant smile; See PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a social media diva and often shares her life updates with her fans on her Instagram. On Monday morning, she dropped a gorgeous picture and blessed our feed as she is seen flaunting her smile holding a bunch of white flowers in her hand. The photo can be called an official birthday image as she captioned, "Older and wiser."

Samantha made our Monday better as she blessed our feed with her divine beauty and smile. the actress celebrated her 35th birthday on April 28 and special wishes were poured in by celebs, fans, and new updates from her upcoming were also released.

Check out Samantha's pic here:

On the occasion of her birthday, Samantha's bilingual film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, was released in theaters and received a tremendous response from the audiences. Netizens have called the film the best rom-com in recent times. The actress also called the success of the film her best birthday gift.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film with Vijay Deverakonda, tentatively titled VD11. The actress' also got a special birthday surprise from the team and the video went viral on the Internet. The yet to be titled film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is bankrolled by Mythri Movies.

Samantha also has Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Bollywood film Citadel, and Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.

