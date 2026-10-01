Om Chapter 1: Dhanush and Mammootty starrer action film to be released on November 26, 2026? Here’s what we know

Om: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, was initially scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. However, the film was subsequently postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 . Now, the film is reportedly eyeing a late November release.

Om Chapter 1: Dhanush and Mammootty starrer to release in November 2026?

According to the Tamil Cinema Trade Guide shared by Sridhar Pillai, Om: Chapter 1 is slated to hit theatres on November 26, 2026. The listing features several major Tamil releases scheduled for this year, suggesting that the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer could arrive in cinemas by the end of November.

However, the November 26 release date remains unconfirmed, with the makers yet to make an official announcement.

Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is touted as an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Initially planned for October release, the film was officially confirmed to have been postponed by Dhanush himself. The actor-producer added that he wanted to avoid a clash with both Jailer 2 and Suriya starrer Scene, slated to release on November 6, 2026.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is next set to work with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for an actioner. Tentatively titled D56, the film is said to feature the actor in a violent avatar and will release in Summer 2027. With Preity Mukundhan locked as the co-lead, the film would have Vadivelu and SJ Suryah in key roles.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his next project, Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran.

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