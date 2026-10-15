OM Chapter 1: Dhanush and Mammootty unite for a cinematic spectacle by Rajkumar Periasamy

Film buffs are in for a treat as Dhanush and Mammootty will come together for OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood. Backed by RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films, the upcoming film brings together two acclaimed stars from Tamil and Malayalam cinema, promising a large-scale theatrical experience that transcends language barriers.

Dhanush and Mammootty lead an ambitious collaboration

At the heart of this project is Shraddha Agrawal, Founder of RTake Studios, whose vision has helped bring the two celebrated actors together. With OM: Chapter 1, the producer aims to create a cinematic experience that combines compelling storytelling, an ensemble of accomplished performers and theatrical grandeur, while expanding the reach of Indian cinema beyond regional boundaries.

Speaking about the collaboration, Agrawal said, “As a producer, our vision has always been to create cinema that brings people, industries and audiences together on a larger scale. Bringing Dhanush sir and Mammootty sir together for OM: Chapter 1 is a proud and incredibly special moment for RTake Studios. Both are extraordinary artists with immense legacies, and creating a platform for these two powerhouses to share the screen has been an exciting journey. We want audiences to experience the scale, emotion and grandeur of this collaboration in theatres, and I believe this coming together will be truly memorable.”

About OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood features an ensemble cast comprising Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music for the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding this ambitious project.

Presented by RTake Studios and produced under the Wunderbar Films banner, the film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag. Sreyas Srinivasan and Sandesh Agrawal serve as co-producers, while Vishu Ramaswamy is the Creative Producer.

With its prominent cast and cross-industry collaboration, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026, bringing Dhanush and Mammootty together in a project designed for the big screen.

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