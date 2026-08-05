Om Chapter 1: Dhanush and Mammootty’s action entertainer to wrap up filming soon? Here’s what we know

Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, starring Dhanush in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action drama is currently in the final leg of production and is expected to wrap up filming soon.

Om Chapter 1: Dhanush’s action entertainer to wrap up shoot soon

Speaking to Puthiyathalaimurai, director Rajkumar Periasamy said, “We are in the final leg of shooting Om. Dhanush sir, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Mammootty sir's portions are almost complete. The final schedule is now taking place in Thiruvannamalai. You can expect the release soon.”

Om is billed as an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first installment of a two-part franchise.

As the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 16, 2026, it is set for a box office clash with Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, which is slated to release a day earlier on October 15, 2026.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced by difficult circumstances to return to his old ways in an attempt to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfil his father's final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and background score, while Theni Eswar handled the cinematography and Sreejith Sarang served as the editor. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews.

Apart from Om, Dhanush also has projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj. He recently announced another collaboration with Vetrimaaran on a film titled Thamizh Murugan.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has recently joined the shoot of director Nithish Sahadev's next project, which is being produced by the actor himself. The veteran star also has Mattancherry Mafia, directed by Khalid Rahman and co-starring Asif Ali and Naslen.

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