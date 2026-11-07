OM Chapter 1: Dhanush calls upcoming film a ‘5 hero venture’; Mammootty hails Sai Pallavi for her ‘expressions’

OM: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, is an upcoming action drama slated for release on November 20, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical debut, Dhanush and Mammootty appeared at a pre-release event, sharing details about the movie.

OM: Dhanush calls the movie a ‘5-hero venture’

Speaking at the pre-release event, Dhanush said, “OM: Chapter 1 has five heroes. Mammootty sir, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Sai Abhyankkar, and then only me. It's not a multi-starrer; it's a multi-hero film.”

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The actor added, “Never met someone like Rajkumar. He has great confidence in himself and his script. He knows how to get work done from his people, and knows what the fans want also.”

Dhanush praised Sai Pallavi, stating that he had watched her journey from its early stages and had witnessed her remarkable transformation into an accomplished actress who had mastered the art of cinema. Addressing the speculation about her playing Sita in Ramayana, he felt that she was the perfect choice for the role.

Meanwhile, Mammootty opened up about the film and said, “There are so many stories in it, a hillside story about common people, Sai Pallavi’s story, Dhanush sir’s story, and more. I’m not going to say the story. I thought I’ll get some tips from the actors in the film.”

Talking about the performances in the film, he said, “Sai Pallavi has flickering expressions, Dhanush sir’s character is extraordinary, and it’ll be one of his best performances. My speech will be fun, but the film will be serious. It’ll touch your skin.”

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More about OM

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is an action drama headlined by Dhanush. Apart from Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, the film also features Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, while the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Initially scheduled for an October release, the film's postponement was officially confirmed by Dhanush. The actor-producer stated that the decision was made to avoid a box-office clash with Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush is set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer tentatively titled D56. The film is expected to feature the actor in an intense avatar and is scheduled for release in summer 2027. Preity Mukundhan has been cast as the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah will play key roles.

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may reunite with director Siva for another action film.

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Meanwhile, Mammootty will next star in the lead role in Mela, an action entertainer helmed by Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil fame Nithish Sahadev.

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