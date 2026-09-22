Om Chapter 1: Dhanush, Mammootty starrer action drama to skip Jailer 2 clash and release in December 2026? Find out

Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, starring Dhanush in the lead role, was initially slated to release on October 16, 2026, coinciding with Jailer 2. However, it now appears that the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial may be postponed from its original release date to avoid a box-office clash.

Om Release Date

According to an update shared by Sreedhar Pillai, Om is likely to exit its clash with Jailer 2. Reportedly, the makers are considering postponing the film’s release to November 27 or December 3, 2026.

As per the buzz, with Prabhas’ Fauzi moving out of the December slot, Netflix, which reportedly holds the rights to both films, may allocate a December release window to the Dhanush-Mammootty starrer.

However, this remains a report for now, and the makers have not officially confirmed any change to the film’s release date.

Om: Chapter 1 is billed as an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, while the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

As the movie was initially scheduled to release on October 16, it was expected to clash with the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 , which is set to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026.

Dhanush's work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced by difficult circumstances to return to his old ways in an attempt to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfil his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and background score, while Theni Eswar handled the cinematography and Sreejith Sarang served as the editor.

Apart from Om, Dhanush also has a project lined up with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. He recently announced another collaboration with Vetrimaaran, titled Thamizh Murugan.

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