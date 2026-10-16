OM Chapter 1: Dhanush, Mammootty starrer to be ‘grey and gritty’ film pushing actors outside their comfort zone says director Rajkumar Periasamy

OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in pivotal roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the filmmaker has now shared details about the project and explained how the actors have stepped outside their comfort zones for their roles.

Om: Rajkumar Periasamy details about the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer film

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Speaking to The Times of India, director Rajkumar Periasamy described the film as an emotional drama and said, “Om is an emotional drama set in the true crime genre. It's about friendship, and it's a universal film that's not restricted to one region. All the actors have stepped into roles that are outside of their comfort zone. Though it's inspired by a few real incidents, it is set in a fictional world that will also be grey and gritty.”

The filmmaker also opened up about how he became associated with the project. Recalling his meeting with Dhanush , he said, “Halfway through Amaran, I got an opportunity to meet Dhanush sir. He was looking to put together a team for his next and asked me if I had a story. After he came on board as producer for Om, he gave me a lot of creative freedom.”

He further revealed that he approached Mammootty with the film’s synopsis in March last year and received a positive response within 15–20 minutes. After a four-to-five-month break from acting, Mammootty’s manager invited the director for a full narration, which the veteran actor liked and led to his association with the project.

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More about Om: Chapter 1

OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is an action drama headlined by Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Initially scheduled for an October release, the film’s postponement was officially confirmed by Dhanush. The actor-producer stated that the decision was made to avoid a box-office clash with Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene, which is slated to release on November 6, 2026.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush is set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer tentatively titled D56, which is expected to release in summer 2027. Preity Mukundhan has been cast as the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah will play key roles.

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may collaborate with director Siva on another action entertainer.

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Meanwhile, Mammootty is expected to return to the big screen with Padayaatra, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The project is set to mark their reunion after 32 years.

The veteran actor is also currently filming Mela, directed by Nithish Sahadev. Looking ahead, he is set to collaborate with director Khalid Rahman on Mattancherry Mafia, which will also feature Asif Ali and Naslen.

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