OM Chapter 1: Dhanush starrer to NOT be a ‘serialised story’ with sequel; Director says ‘Like tree with many branches’

Dhanush and Mammootty’s OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Although the film is part of a planned duology, director Rajkumar Periasamy has clarified that it will not follow a serialized narrative, with the story reaching its conclusion within the first instalment itself.

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OM Chapter 1: Dhanush and Mammootty starrer to NOT have serialized storytelling

Speaking with the Cinema Vikatan, Rajkumar Periasamy said, “The Chapter 1 in the title shouldn’t lead you to expect OM 2. This is not a serialised story, and the narrative will completely conclude and end within this chapter itself.”

The filmmaker added, “The movie plot is about all characters getting linked together for a particular cause. What’s the cause, and why are they getting linked together? That’s the story. Just like a tree with many branches, there are many sub-branches in the movie. OM is an action drama and an emotional film too, but the movie cannot be narrowly labelled as a ‘gangster’ drama.”

The director also revealed that Mammootty ’s character draws inspiration from the migrant American characters portrayed in Martin Scorsese’s films, moving beyond the conventional image of an underworld don. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela are set to explore roles that take them beyond their familiar on-screen personas.

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More about OM: Chapter 1

OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s songs and background score.

Initially scheduled to release on October 16, 2026, the film was subsequently postponed, with Dhanush confirming the change. The decision was reportedly made to avoid a box-office clash with Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene, both of which were slated for release in November 2026.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer tentatively titled D56. The film is expected to feature the actor in an intense role and is scheduled for release in summer 2027. Preity Mukundhan will play the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah are set to appear in key roles.

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may reunite with director Siva for another action film.

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