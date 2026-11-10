OM Chapter 1: Director reveals of ‘strong equation between Dhanush and Mammootty’; Details about AI image feat Sreeleela

OM: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, is an upcoming action drama scheduled to release on November 20, 2026. Now, director Rajkumar Periasamy has opened up about the equation between the two actors and shared details about the film.

OM: Director spills about the equation between Dhanush and Mammootty

Advertisement

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Rajkumar Periasamy discussed the chemistry between Dhanush and Mammootty . He said, “There is a strong equation between Dhanush and Mammootty. We needed the right actors to bring out the chemistry. We approached Mammootty sir and Sai Pallavi because they are great performers.”

Spilling about the film's delayed release, the filmmaker added, “We have to balance the production and deliver the film according to the release dates. Whether the release is October 16, November 20, or they were even thinking about a December 4 release, we have to deliver.”

Rajkumar also explained the reason behind the film's title, OM. He said, “The story is set between two temple towns, Tirupathi and Thiruvannamalai. Also, Sai Pallavi's Nithya Reddy organizes an operation named OM. Spirituality also plays a major role for every character in the film.”

Sharing more details about the project, the director revealed that most of the film was shot at real locations. He also spoke about its single-shot sequences and clarified rumors surrounding a dance sequence featuring Dhanush and Sreeleela.

Advertisement

He said, “We mostly shot in live locations. Just like the ambush scene in Amaran, where they discuss films, we also have single-shot sequences in OM. I saw some AI-generated pictures of Dhanush sir and Sreeleela dancing together. The film doesn't have any song like that. Alakalova is not a forced fit at all. That's the only dance number in the film, and the situation demanded it.”

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is an action drama headlined by Dhanush. Apart from Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, the film also features Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score. The project is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer tentatively titled D56. The film is expected to feature the actor in an intense avatar and is reportedly targeting a summer 2027 release. Preity Mukundhan has been cast as the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah will play key roles.

Advertisement

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may work with director Siva for an action entertainer.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Shaji Kumar Passes Away at 57: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran mourn Thudarum cinematographer’s demise