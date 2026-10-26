OM Chapter 1: Sai Pallavi steps in as Nithya Reddy, taking on massive operation in Dhanush, Mammootty’s actioner

Dhanush and Mammootty’s Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Sai Pallavi in a pivotal role as officer Nithya Reddy.

OM Chapter 1: Sai Pallavi steps into the action world as Nithya Reddy

In a 1-minute-and-42-second glimpse from OM: Chapter 1, Sai Pallavi is introduced as Nithya Reddy, a daring officer who follows in her father’s footsteps. Tasked with tackling the illegal trade of valuable sandalwood, she names the operation OM as she sets out to preserve and protect nature.

Watch the glimpse here:

Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is an action drama headlined by Dhanush. Apart from Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, the film also features Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, while the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Initially scheduled for an October release, the film’s postponement was officially confirmed by Dhanush. The actor-producer stated that the decision was made to avoid a box-office clash with Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene, which is slated for release on November 6, 2026.

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Dhanush is set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer tentatively titled D56. The film is expected to feature the actor in an intense avatar and is scheduled for release in summer 2027. Preity Mukundhan has been cast as the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah will play key roles.

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may reunite with director Siva for another action film.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita in the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 , starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Slated for release on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama, while Yash will appear as King Ravana.

Apart from Ramayana, Sai Pallavi also has Inji Vellam, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Mani Ratnam, in her lineup.

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