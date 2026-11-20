Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi’s much-awaited Tamil action thriller, O.M.: Operation Mole, has finally arrived in theaters on November 20. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film has opened to encouraging responses from moviegoers. While audiences have appreciated the performances, gripping action sequences and emotional moments, some have pointed out predictable storytelling and lengthy portions.

Here's what Twitter users said

Sharing their reactions on social media, one viewer wrote: "O.M.: Operation Mole delivers an excellent first half with a banger interval block. Mammootty, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi & Sreeleela... all outstanding performances. The real superstar is Rajkumar Periasamy."

Another moviegoer shared: "The first half is neat and engaging, blended into the story plot from start till pre-interval. Unexpected interval block Waiting for the Second Half."

A third user commented: "Entertaining by parts with a good interval bang. The operation #OM worked out; the establishment of characters and storyline was decent and predictable with commercial aspects. The second half awaits."

Check out the tweets below:

About O.M Operation Mole Chapter 1

Om is billed as an action drama thriller starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first installment of a two-part franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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ALSO READ: O.M Box Office: Dhanush delivers career-best advance with Rs 13.50 crore worldwide pre-sales for opening day