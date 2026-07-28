Om First Single Alaakaa Loova OUT: Dhanush sets floor on fire with fun banger on birthday in an iconic funk look

Dhanush is celebrating his 43rd birthday on July 28, 2026, and the makers of Om have marked the occasion by unveiling the film's first single, Alaakaa Loova. The energetic track is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Dhanush starrer Om’s first single Alakaa Loova OUT

The first single from Om, Alaakaa Loova, is an upbeat dance number that incorporates a local Tamil dialect in its lyrics. Written by Rokesh, the song features Dhanush in an energetic dance performance, while Mammootty makes a brief appearance.

Composed by Sai Abhyankkar, the track is sung by him alongside Francis, with female vocals by the Kataaka Choral Ensemble.

Here’s the song

Set against the backdrop of a festival, Alaakaa Loova delivers a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. The song also sees Dhanush sporting his signature funky hairstyle, adding to the excitement for fans.

Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is the first installment of a planned duology. Billed as an action drama, the film is written and directed by Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy.

Alongside Dhanush and Mammootty, the film stars Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as the female leads. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also returns to Tamil cinema with a pivotal role.

Om is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026. Reports have suggested that the makers are exploring a change in the release date, though no official announcement has been made.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced by difficult circumstances to return to his old ways in an attempt to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father's final wish.

The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in prominent roles. It received mixed-to-positive reviews.

Apart from Om, Dhanush has projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj. He also recently announced a new collaboration with Vetrimaaran on a film titled Thamizh Murugan.

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