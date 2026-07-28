Om: Is Dhanush starrer postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Actor likely to hold talks with OTT

Dhanush is celebrating his 43rd birthday on July 28, 2026, and the makers of Om are set to unveil the film’s first single, Alaakaa Loova, later this evening. However, it appears the film’s release could be postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

Dhanush’s Om to avoid clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

According to Valai Pechu, Om is now considering a Diwali release after it was originally scheduled to hit theatres on October 16 during the Ayudha Pooja weekend. However, with Jailer 2 now slated for release on October 15, the team is reportedly exploring a revised release date.

Reports suggest that Netflix has informed the team that, under their agreement, the film is expected to release on October 16 so that the planned streaming schedule remains unaffected. With Ramayana also arriving during Diwali, Om's worldwide screen count could be affected.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is reportedly keen to avoid a box office clash with Rajinikanth. He is said to have held discussions with co-production house R Take Studios and is expected to speak with the OTT team to explain the situation and seek approval for a Diwali release. However, these claims are based on reports, and no official confirmation has been made.

Om is billed as an action drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Co-starring Mammootty, the film also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first installment of a duology.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced by difficult circumstances to return to his old ways in an attempt to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father's final wish.

Alongside Dhanush, the film stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in prominent roles. It received mixed-to-positive reviews.

Apart from Om, the actor also has projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj. He recently announced another collaboration with Vetrimaaran on a film titled Thamizh Murugan .

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