Om New Release Date: Dhanush and Mammootty starrer actioner to hit big screens on November 20, 2026

Om: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, was initially slated to hit the big screens on October 16, 2026. However, the makers have now postponed the film's release to November 20, 2026, opting to avoid a box office clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Om New Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers announced that Om: Chapter 1 will now release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty, confirming the revised release date.

Here’s the post:

More about Om: Chapter 1

Om: Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is an action drama headlined by Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, while the film is planned as the first installment of a two-part franchise.

Initially scheduled for an October release, the postponement was officially confirmed by Dhanush. The actor-producer stated that the decision was made to avoid a box office clash with both Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene, which is slated for release on November 6, 2026.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush is next set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer, tentatively titled D56. The film is expected to feature the actor in an intense avatar and is scheduled for a Summer 2027 release. Preity Mukundhan has been cast as the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah will play key roles.

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may reunite with director Siva for another action film.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is expected to return to the big screen with Padayaatra, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, marking their reunion after 32 years.

The veteran actor is also currently filming Mela, directed by Nithish Sahadev. Looking ahead, he is set to collaborate with director Khalid Rahman on Mattancherry Mafia, which will also star Asif Ali and Naslen.

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