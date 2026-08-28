Om: Rajkumar Periasamy reveals Dhanush, Mammootty and all actors were his 1st choice in casting; Details about delay

Om Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, is slated to release on October 16, 2026. Ahead of the action drama’s release, director Rajkumar Periasamy has revealed that all the actors in the cast were his first choices for their respective roles.

Rajkumar Periasamy on how main leads in Om were his first choices

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Speaking with Variety India, director Rajkumar Periasamy said, “Even before going into principal production, I had a certain wishlist of actors for my cast. The very first pick was Mammootty Sir for the character of Karthikeyan. The same principle applies to all other actors: be it Dhanush , Indrans, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. When I went to them with the pitch, they readily accepted. I'm delighted with the way things have turned out. And it's almost complete. Very little patchwork is left.”

Moreover, the filmmaker discussed the reasons behind delays in the release of films in South Indian cinema. He explained that, in the case of OM, the delays were primarily due to genuine post-production requirements, shooting schedule changes caused by actors’ availability, or location permissions. He also noted that several filmmakers and producers often target the same major release dates. Since the number of theatres is limited, producers who are unable to secure their preferred release date may choose to wait for the next suitable opportunity.

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Om is touted to be an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

As the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 16, 2026, it is set for a box-office clash with Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, which is slated to release a day earlier, on October 15, 2026.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. With Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the film featured KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mammootty recently joined the shoot of director Nithish Sahadev’s next project, which is being produced by the actor himself. The veteran star also has Mattancherry Mafia, directed by Khalid Rahman and co-starring Asif Ali and Naslen.

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