Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release: When and where to watch Eesha Rebba, Tharun Bhascker’s comedy drama online

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (OSSS), starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 30, 2026. A month after its theatrical release, the movie is now slated to begin streaming on OTT. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is set to stream on the OTT platform Aha Video. The film will be available digitally from March 4, 2026, with Gold members receiving early access 24 hours before its official streaming date.

Sharing the update, the OTT team wrote, “A marriage. A family. A truth that changes everything. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, streaming from March 4 only on Aha.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi follows the life of Prashanthi, a young woman raised in a conventional and conservative family with patriarchal values. After her relationship with her college lecturer turns abusive, she is arranged to marry Omkar, a male chauvinist who asserts dominance through violence, plunging their marriage into chaos.

After enduring repeated abuse, Prashanthi finally fights back, leading to a major turning point in her life. What follows is an exploration of her struggle against societal norms and the challenges she faces in her quest for dignity and self-respect.

The movie is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which starred Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.

Cast and crew of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi stars Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also features Brahmaji, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Goparaju Vijay, and others in key roles.

Directed, edited, and co-written by A.R. Sajeev, the film is based on the original story by Vipin Das, with dialogues penned by Nanda Kishore Emani. Bankrolled by S Originals and Movie Verse Studios, the movie features music and background scores composed by Jay Krish. Additionally, Deepak Yaragera has handled the cinematography.

While the original film was well-received by critics, the remake received mixed responses.

