Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba’s comedy drama

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (OSS), starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 30, 2026. Directed by AR Sajeev, the family comedy-drama is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which starred Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theatres this week, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that the film could be enjoyed in theatres, that the one-liners clicked well, the scenes moved at a fast pace, and that it was not just a time-pass movie but a proper entertainer.

Another netizen wrote that Tharun Bhascker’s acting had a strong natural touch, that his scenes with Eesha were especially fun, and that the comedy and drama were carried in a balanced manner, making it a great time-pass watch.

Moreover, a third user commented that Tharun Bhascker was perfectly suited for the role and delivered both comedy and emotional scenes very well, that Eesha’s on-screen presence was good, and that the Pelli Choopulu comedy scene was hilarious.

Here’s the tweets to check out

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (OSSS) is a satirical family comedy-drama starring Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles.

The film follows the life of Prashanthi, a young woman raised in a conventional and conservative family with patriarchal values. After her relationship with her college lecturer turns abusive, she is arranged to marry Omkar, a male chauvinist who asserts dominance through violence, plunging their marriage into chaos.

After enduring repeated abuse, Prashanthi finally fights back, leading to a major shift in her life. What follows is an exploration of her struggle against societal norms and the challenges she faces in her quest for dignity and self-respect.

Apart from Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba, the film also features Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, and others in pivotal roles.

The film’s music is composed by Jay Krish, with cinematography handled by Deepak Yaragera.

ALSO READ: Varanasi Release Date Update: SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj to be out on April 7, 2027