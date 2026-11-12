OM Synopsis: Dhanush, Mammootty starrer to be intense drama set in a gritty world; Runtime to be 3 hours long? Find Out

OM: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action drama's synopsis and runtime appear to have been revealed.

OM Chapter 1 Synopsis and Runtime

According to a synopsis shared by Movies Singapore, Dhanush and Mammootty's film OM will follow: “An emotional drama set in a gritty world ruled by lawbreakers and enforcers in close proximity, where greed, power and poverty unleash cruelty and violence.”

Moreover, the film will reportedly have a runtime of around 179 minutes, which amounts to 2 hours and 59 minutes. However, this is based only on a report, and no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is an action drama headlined by Dhanush and Mammootty. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score. The project is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Initially scheduled for an October release, the film's postponement was officially confirmed by Dhanush. The actor-producer stated that the decision was made to avoid a box-office clash with Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush is set to collaborate with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on an action entertainer tentatively titled D56. The film is expected to feature the actor in an intense avatar and is scheduled for release in summer 2027. Preity Mukundhan has been cast as the female lead, while Vadivelu and SJ Suryah will play key roles.

The actor has also announced Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Additionally, reports suggest that Dhanush may reunite with director Siva for another action film.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will next star in Mela, an action entertainer helmed by Nithish Sahadev, known for Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. The veteran star has also confirmed his next project, Mattancherry Mafia, featuring Asif Ali and Naslen as co-leads.

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