OMG! Is Ajith Kumar charging Rs 175 crores for his next AK63 with director Adhik Ravichandran? Reports

Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest stars of Kollywood is making headlines for his upcoming films. While his is already busy filming his next, VidaaMuyarchi in Azerbaijan, there’s an immense buzz that he is teaming with director Adhik Ravichandran and is charging a whopping Rs 175 crore. However, there’s no official word regarding the same.

The buzz surrounding Ajith’s 63rd film with Mark Anothny director Adhik Ravichandran has left his fans asking for more information. Reportedly, Ajith and Adhik are in the midst of story discussion, laying the groundwork for their collaboration.

The buzz surrounding AK63 also points to RS Infotainment, under the leadership of Elred Kumar, as the potential production house for this project.

Mark Anothny Box Office

The film, featuring Vishal and S. J. Suryah in prominent roles, has amassed an impressive box office collection in India, amounting to nearly Rs. 82 crore, as reported by Pinkvilla Box Office. Additionally, till October 9, it further added USD 2.30 million from overseas markets, culminating a remarkable global box office gross of Rs. 101 crore. Adhik Ravichandran has literally set high expectations now among moviegoers and his potential collaboration with Ajith only makes us believe there’s something bigger and better waiting.

A Fanboy Director-

Adhik Ravichandran, known to be an ardent fan of Ajith Kumar, has been in talks with the star actor about a potential project for a while. Adhik's admiration for Ajith was evident in his performance as one of the antagonists in Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith. then had expressed his interest in working with the director in the month of January 2023.

About VidaaMuyarchi

Talking about VidaaMuyarchi, it is an Tamil movie directed by Magizh Thirumeni and will feature Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra as lead characters. It is said to be out-an-out action entertainer.

