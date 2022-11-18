On Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh Shivan showers her with immense love: Life feels beautiful and satisfying

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are presently enjoying the best phase of their wife with their twin bundles of joy Uyir and Ulagam. As the Lady Superstar is celebrating her birthday today on 18th November, the director took to his Instagram account and shared some unseen romantic photos of the lovebirds.

He also shared a heartfelt note, accompanying the pictures, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan...Every birthday wit you has been special, memorable & different ! But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children! ’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I’ve seen a different person all these years ! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything ! But today ! When I m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful! You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years!The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray! Am feeling settled!Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful! I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this ! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! All of us learning to fight it out there , while also enjoying it fighting it out there :) making a wonderful life for us with God’s blessings and the universe’s witness !!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam."